Gargoyles Remastered Brings Sega Genesis Classic to Switch October

Disney announced a Switch remaster of 16-bit classic Gargoyles for October 19.
Gargoyles Remastered, developed by Empty Clip Studios, was announced last September but hasn’t been mentioned since. However, a new trailer confirmed that the game will release next month.
Gargoyles, a 1995 Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2D side-scrolling platformer, loosely followed the cult 1990s cartoon of the same name. Plans for a SNES version were scrapped.
The remaster will include a new hand-drawn art style that resembles the cartoon, improved sound effects, and accessibility features like a rewind. All the modern remaster features, then.
The game’s official website has all the details and new screenshots:
Story Overview
Journey through one thousand years of legend as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, the Gargoyles are sworn protectors against the evil Eye of Odin and all who seek to use its immense powers to control the world. While on your journey, battle armies of Viking Warriors in ancient Scotland and smash relentless hordes of menacing robots in modern-day Manhattan. The fate of the Gargoyles and humanity is up to you. Your quest – find and destroy the Eye of Odin before it destroys the world!
Game Description
Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations, and SFX, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more!
Key Features
Play as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles: Use stone-crushing strength, scale stone towers and buildings with razor-sharp claws, and glide through the air as you master mid-air attacks and hand-to-hand combat in non-stop action to save the world from destruction.
Immersive Graphics Experience: Seamlessly toggle in real-time between graphics inspired by the animated series and classic 16-bit mode true to the original game.
Authentic Gargoyles Experience: Relive the story of Goliath and the Gargoyles’ battle against the evil Eye of Odin with new animations and sound effects inspired by the Gargoyles animated series.
Customize Your Experience: Tailor your gameplay with modern features including instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements
Remastered Soundtrack: Experience the original soundtrack, remastered and optimized for a more immersive adventure.