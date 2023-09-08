Gargoyles Remastered Brings Sega Genesis Classic to Switch October

Disney announced a Switch remaster of 16-bit classic Gargoyles for October 19.

Gargoyles Remastered, developed by Empty Clip Studios, was announced last September but hasn’t been mentioned since. However, a new trailer confirmed that the game will release next month.

Gargoyles, a 1995 Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2D side-scrolling platformer, loosely followed the cult 1990s cartoon of the same name. Plans for a SNES version were scrapped.

The remaster will include a new hand-drawn art style that resembles the cartoon, improved sound effects, and accessibility features like a rewind. All the modern remaster features, then.

The game’s official website has all the details and new screenshots: