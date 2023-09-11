Team Shiver Wins Another Splatfest in Splatoon 3

Update: Splatoon 3’s latest Splatfest results show Team Shiver won again after a tough weekend. In the “Who would make the best leader?” contest, Shiver won with 38p to Big Man’s 12p and Frye’s 7p.

SRL Results Dept. reporting in on the…results of the first-anniversary Splatfest. Who would be the best leader among Shiver, Frye, and Big Man? Congrats to Team Shiver! And remember—we're ALL winners when it comes to Super Sea Snails. Don't forget to pick yours up! #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/si4Vam0DZy — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 11, 2023

Update #1: Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest begins this weekend, so get your ink guns ready.

This time, “Who would make the best leader?” with Deep Cut’s Shiver, Frye, and Big Man leading the three teams.

Your region’s event start time is below:

North America – 8th September 2023, 5pm PDT – 10th September 2023, 5pm PDT

– 8th September 2023, 5pm PDT – 10th September 2023, 5pm PDT Australia – 9th September 2023, 10am AEST – 11th September 11am AEST

– 9th September 2023, 10am AEST – 11th September 11am AEST New Zealand – 9th September 2023, 12pm NZST – 11th September 12pm NZST

– 9th September 2023, 12pm NZST – 11th September 12pm NZST UK – 9th September 2023, 1am BST – 11th September 2023 1am BST

– 9th September 2023, 1am BST – 11th September 2023 1am BST Europe – 9th September 2023, 2am CEST- 11th September 2023 2am CEST

– 9th September 2023, 2am CEST- 11th September 2023 2am CEST Japan – 9th September 2023 9am JST – 11th September 2023 9am JST

Register your vote at the Splatsville booth to level up your Splatfest t-shirt.

Original article : Nintendo announced the latest Splatfest event for Splatoon 3 for September 9–11, 2023. This time, Splatfest will ask the age-old question: Who leads best? The three teams will represent Deep Cut’s Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.

Who would be the best leader: Shiver, Frye or Big Man? Find out in a special Splatfest to celebrate one year since #Splatoon3's launch, taking place from 09/09 to 11/09! pic.twitter.com/kDM2WlGvV5 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 17, 2023

The latest Splatfest follows the ‘priorities-themed’ one from August 11-13. The match was close, but Team Money won.

