Home » NEWS » A 5-Star Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Is Coming

A 5-Star Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Is Coming

Jacob Chambers September 18, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Another 5-star Tera Raid event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is coming up from September 22nd to 24th.

The event offers Scarlet and Violet version-specific Pokémon: Slither Wing and Iron Moth.

After Slither Wing and Iron Moth were announced, the Mewtwo 7-Star Tera Raid, ‘Prepare the Offense’, and ‘A Show of Supporters’ events ended.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Internal Xbox Email Want Nintendo

Xbox’s 2020 internal communication from Phil Spencer suggests the corporation is still exploring acquiring Nintendo. ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security