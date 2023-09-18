A 5-Star Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Is Coming
Jacob Chambers
September 18, 2023
NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One
featured Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid 2023-09-18
Another 5-star Tera Raid event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is coming up from September 22nd to 24th.
The event offers Scarlet and Violet version-specific Pokémon: Slither Wing and Iron Moth.
After Slither Wing and Iron Moth were announced, the Mewtwo 7-Star Tera Raid, ‘Prepare the Offense’, and ‘A Show of Supporters’ events ended.
Check Also
Xbox’s 2020 internal communication from Phil Spencer suggests the corporation is still exploring acquiring Nintendo. ...