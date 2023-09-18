A 5-Star Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Is Coming

Another 5-star Tera Raid event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is coming up from September 22nd to 24th.

The event offers Scarlet and Violet version-specific Pokémon: Slither Wing and Iron Moth.

After Slither Wing and Iron Moth were announced, the Mewtwo 7-Star Tera Raid, ‘Prepare the Offense’, and ‘A Show of Supporters’ events ended.