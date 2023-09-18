Unity Apologizes for ‘Runtime Fee’ Policy, Promises ‘Changes’

Well, that went quickly.

After Unity announced its new ‘runtime fee’ policy, game developers and the community reacted strongly, forcing Unity’s hand.

The policy, which charged developers every time a Unity-powered game was installed (after certain prerequisites), was widely criticized, with many developers stating their intention to use a different engine for future projects and even removing their games from storefronts.

Unity apologized on X and said it is listening to feedback and “will be making changes to the policy”.

Unity initially tried to quell the backlash by explaining who would be affected by the policy and how it would be implemented. While its latest statement seems positive, some criticize its wording, particularly the use of “confusion”.

Tron: Identity developer Mike Bithell said:

Unity’s policy changes are unknown, but an update is expected in “a couple of days”.