Latest Vampire Survivors Patch (1.6.108) Updates Switch Icon

The Switch version of hit indie game Vampire Survivors debuted last month and has since received updates.

The latest version (1.6.108) for Nintendo’s hybrid system fixes and improves the main game and DLC. Adding Chinese (Traditional) language support and updating the Home menu icon are also noteworthy. Below are before and after screenshots:

Here’s the full rundown of the latest patch (via Nintendo Everything):

Vampire Survivors – Nintendo Switch Version 1.6.108

Added language: Chinese (Traditional)

Updated game icon

Updated credits

Fix for revives triggering twice

Fixes for particle effect sizes and duration on Level Up and Arcana

Various small fixes for VFX at different aspect ratios

Pentagram flash now obeys Flashing VFX in the options

UI pages can now be scrolled quickly using shoulder buttons on controllers

Fixed lingering images on screen sides after completing the yellow sign collection animation

Improvements to Arcana selection navigation

Optimized Thunder Loop Projectile to reduce hitch after evolving

Fixed Gorgeous Moon display colors and alpha

Updated config for Rosary SFX

Fixed audio issue with vaccuum

Fixes for pickup vacuum behaviour differences

Fixed DLC enemies showing as white squares in the credits if you don’t own the DLC

Fixes for Luminaire’s VFX

Fix for walking characters hiding too early during preloader

Fixed an issue with CherryStarsWeapon/Projectile not despawning its sprites and effects properly

Fixed an issue where the bone giant weapon was not being removed properly during special events

Fixed an issue with some enemies starting at an angle when they should not (ex: The Directer)

Fixed issue where Sammy leveling up too much before starting the Directer fight would cause a crash

Fix for crashes occurring at or after 30 minutes

Fix for controller issue causing players to get stuck on the ‘Photosensitivity Warning’ screen

Fixed an issue where clicking on a blank arcana card after exhausting via rerolls could cause a crash

Fixed Selection arrow colors not always refreshing when reentering a panel

Fixed quick access options page failing to display when entering for a second time

Fixed a bug where extra players could clip through walls at boundaries

Fixed Crimson Shroud explanations not counting as retaliation damage

Fixed total egg count not updating when buying from the merchant or picking up Golden Eggs which caused Egg Man to not show up

Fixed an issue where projectiles supporting Heart of Fire Arcana were triggering retaliation explosions instead of weapon explosions

Fixed evolution highlights not covering the entire item in the Grimoire

Improvements to caching and performance of options menu

Fixed issue with Trickster appearing in non-inverted library

Removed Stained Window from weapon summary list

Multiple navigation arrow fixes across the UI

Fixed a crash that could happen when the Sire weapon was removed

Fixed an issue with sprite generation which resulted in higher vertex counts causing gradient tinting to not work

Enabled missing gradient tint and corrected depth sorting of mirage projectiles

Fixed issue with equipment panel spacing

Fixed potential crash related to equipment panel

Fixed issue with Gem physics offsets

Fixed Coin sound being more high-pitched during gold fever vs the original engine

Fixed Metaglio merging not showing in equipment panel

General improvements to formatting and alignment of items in the equipment panel

Improved sprite sizing across all panels

Optimized tilemap loading

Fix for UI popups being on the wrong layer in some situations

Fixed avatar infernas weapon not showing in secret page

Fixed a sorting order issue for cursors and their icons

Updated how toastie is spawned to ensure it is hidden when leaving gameplay

Added switching of Syuuto’s song during weapon evolution

The PC version of Vampire Survivors is 1.6.109. This debuted on September 14.

Don’t skip Vampire Survivors. Our review praised the game and encouraged everyone to buy it for $4.99 / £3.99 or the regional equivalent. Great DLC too.