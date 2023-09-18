Miku’s Switch Fitness Boxing Game Is Coming

UPDATE: Hatsune Miku fans saw her upcoming Fitness Boxing Switch game again during the latest Nintendo Direct in Japan. This region will get it on March 7, 2024. No word on localization yet.

More screenshots from Nintendo’s website:

Original: Imagineer announced a new Switch game featuring Hatsune Miku this week after the original Fitness Boxing was removed from the UK eShop.

Japanese boxing game Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Isshoni Exercise will launch in Spring 2024. The idol will coach players. The game will include Hatsune Miku’s “main theme song by cosMo@bousouP”.

Video above shows a teaser. Although there’s no mention of a localization, a Fitness Boxing spin-off based on the manga series Fist of the North Star was released on Switch in Europe and America last year.