Spike Chunsoft’s Switch eShop Sale: Danganronpa Deals

Now may be the time to try Danganronpa if you like visual novels and murder mysteries.
Spike Chunsoft is offering 85% off their Switch eShop games. You have Danganronpa, AI: The Somnium Files, and others.
The offerings are as follows:
|
Game
|
Discount
|
Price
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
|70%
|$4.49 / $4.04
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
|70%
|$4.49 / $4.04
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
|70%
|$8.99 / £8.09
|Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
|70%
|$5.99 / £5.39
|Fitness Circuit
|30%
|$34.99 / £27.95
|AI: The Somnium Files
|80%
|$7.99 / £7.19
|AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative
|80%
|$29.50 / £26.99
|Steins;Gate Elite
|80%
|$11.99 / £10.79
|STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace
|60%
|$11.99 / £10.79
|STEINS;GATE 0
|80%
|$5.99 / £5.39
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
|60%
|$7.99 / £7.19
|Chaos;Head Noah
|50%
|$12.49 / £11.24
|Chaos;Child
|50%
|$12.49 / £11.24
|KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story
|80%
|$5.99 / £5.39
|Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
|50%
|$29.99 / £24.99
|PixelJunk™ Monsters 2
|85%
|$2.24 / £2.02
|Research And Destroy
|55%
|$8.99 / £7.53
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
|80%
|$11.99 / £10.79
|Robotics;notes Elite
|60%
|$13.99 / £12.59
|ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
|60%
|$13.99 / £12.59
|YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
|70%
|$14.99 / £13.49