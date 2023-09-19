Home » NEWS » Spike Chunsoft’s Switch eShop Sale: Danganronpa Deals

Spike Chunsoft’s Switch eShop Sale: Danganronpa Deals

Jacob Chambers September 19, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, World, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Now may be the time to try Danganronpa if you like visual novels and murder mysteries.

Spike Chunsoft is offering 85% off their Switch eShop games. You have Danganronpa, AI: The Somnium Files, and others.

The offerings are as follows:

Game
Discount
Price
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition 70% $4.49 / $4.04
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition 70% $4.49 / $4.04
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition 70% $8.99 / £8.09
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp 70% $5.99 / £5.39
Fitness Circuit 30% $34.99 / £27.95
AI: The Somnium Files 80% $7.99 / £7.19
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative 80% $29.50 / £26.99
Steins;Gate Elite 80% $11.99 / £10.79
STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace 60% $11.99 / £10.79
STEINS;GATE 0 80% $5.99 / £5.39
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate 60% $7.99 / £7.19
Chaos;Head Noah 50% $12.49 / £11.24
Chaos;Child 50% $12.49 / £11.24
KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story 80% $5.99 / £5.39
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness 50% $29.99 / £24.99
PixelJunk™ Monsters 2 85% $2.24 / £2.02
Research And Destroy 55% $8.99 / £7.53
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne 80% $11.99 / £10.79
Robotics;notes Elite 60% $13.99 / £12.59
ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH 60% $13.99 / £12.59
YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World 70% $14.99 / £13.49

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Internal Xbox Email Want Nintendo

Xbox’s 2020 internal communication from Phil Spencer suggests the corporation is still exploring acquiring Nintendo. ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security