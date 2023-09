See ‘Volt Tackle’, the first Pokémon X Hatsune Miku crossover song

The full ‘Pokémon X Hatsune Miku’ crossover song is on YouTube, and fans of both IPs should watch it.

The song is the first of 18 tracks from different artists in ‘Project Voltage’, their collaboration. DECO*27 produced ‘Volt Tackle’.

Put captions on to follow the lyrics. Pokémon references are abundant in the lyrics and music video.

Visit the Project Voltage Twitter/X page to see all 18 tracks’ unique illustrations.