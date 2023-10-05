A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection Hits Switch Soon

On October 17, 2023, the Nintendo Switch eShop will release a retro collection of A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia and its Game Boy sequel, The Rescue of Princess Blobette.

The new collection will retain the original games’ essence while adding modern quality-of-life features like display filters, a music player, and save states (similar to Nintendo’s Switch Online collection, except without the music player). Each game will have US and Japanese releases.

Here are each game’s official descriptions:

From the creator of Pitfall!, A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia (first released in 1989) is a puzzle platformer where a Boy discovers an alien blob-like creature seeking to save his planet of Blobolonia from an evil emperor. The two team up with a plan to feed the candy-loving Emperor the worst of all things — VITAMINS! You set off armed with 14 jelly beans, each one transforming the blob into a different tool or asset to traverse the map. Released only a year later, The Rescue of Princess Blobette brought the adventures of Boy and Blob to Game Boy. Using the same style of gameplay, the two set off on an adventure to rescue the princess from impending doom at the hands of the antagonistic Alchemist within Blobolonia’s Royal Castle.

The Switch eShop will sell Limited Run Games and Ziggurat’s $9.99 A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection.