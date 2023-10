LEGO Animal Crossing was a huge surprise from Nintendo today!

Nintendo has confirmed the next LEGO X Nintendo collaboration, which was rumored in August.

Nintendo UK released a short teaser of several LEGO Nintendo mini-figures, but no sets or dates have been announced.

Tom, Isabelle, Kapp’n, Rosie, Bunnie, Marshall, Fauna, and Julian are depicted. Flowers, buildable trees, fruit trees, and balloons will also arrive.

We’ll update you on this LEGO collaboration as we learn more.