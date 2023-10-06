Telltale Games Dismisses ‘Most Of’ Its Employees

Telltale Games has joined Epic Games, Crystal Dynamics, and Team17 in laying off employees in a turbulent year for the video game industry.

Former Telltale cinematic artist Jonah Huang posted that the studio had laid off “most of” the team in early September and that he could not comment on The Wolf Among Us 2, the sequel to the 2013 surprise hit.

Telltale Games confirmed that “some of” the team was laid off due to market conditions, saying it took the decision seriously. The full statement is:

“Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently. We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. All projects currently in development are still in production, and

we have no further updates at this time.”

Telltale Games’ current iteration is the second after the first filed for assignment in 2018 due to lack of funding. LCG Entertainment bought the studio and revived Telltale Games while keeping many of its assets and IP.

We hope to learn how many Telltale Games employees were laid off, and we wish them well.

What do you think of the latest redundancies? Will it end?