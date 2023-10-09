First Official Trailer for Spy X Family Switch Game

Bandai Namco revealed an adventure game based on Spy x Family at Nintendo’s Direct broadcast last month.

SpyxAnya: Operation Memories will launch in Japan on December 21, 2023, for the Switch and other platforms, and globally in 2024. Bandai Namco released the game’s first trailer to build anticipation.

Play as Anya, the youngest spy in this family, to create a photo diary:

Anya Forger has a new assignment from school: creating a photo diary! Let’s collect memories by going to school on weekdays while going out to all sorts of exciting places like the beach or an art museum on days off, in search of subjects to photograph. Take memorable pictures to complete her diary by living out the daily life as Anya in the world of SPYxFAMILY!

Crunchyroll summarises and trailers Spy x Family:

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

If you missed the original Nintendo Direct announcement, here it is: