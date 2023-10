Nintendo New York Store Announces Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pre-Launch Party

Nintendo’s New York Store will host a “pre-launch celebration” for Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch just weeks before its midnight release.

Nintendo promises a “exciting outdoor activation” followed by game sales on October 20. Stay tuned for reservation details on October 10.

The store celebrated Detective Pikachu Returns’ Switch exclusive launch this week. Not pre-ordered Super Mario Bros.