Masahiro Sakurai Plans ‘Well-Known’ YouTube Channel Crossover

Master game designer Masahiro Sakurai teased a “special crossover” with a popular YouTube channel.

Sakurai tweeted that he will soon play “other” games through the planned collaboration (thanks, VGC), but details are scarce. We assume “other” means titles Sakurai has not worked on during his career.

Of course, Sakurai’s YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, has mostly advised aspiring game developers until now.

He’s talked about ‘risk and reward’, how to avoid misleading players, and more, but he’s also made some fun videos showing off his rare gaming collectibles and his adorable cat.