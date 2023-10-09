Home » NEWS » Masahiro Sakurai Plans ‘Well-Known’ YouTube Channel Crossover

Masahiro Sakurai Plans ‘Well-Known’ YouTube Channel Crossover

Jacob Chambers October 9, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Master game designer Masahiro Sakurai teased a “special crossover” with a popular YouTube channel.

Sakurai tweeted that he will soon play “other” games through the planned collaboration (thanks, VGC), but details are scarce. We assume “other” means titles Sakurai has not worked on during his career.

Of course, Sakurai’s YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, has mostly advised aspiring game developers until now.

He’s talked about ‘risk and reward’, how to avoid misleading players, and more, but he’s also made some fun videos showing off his rare gaming collectibles and his adorable cat.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

We Learn More About Satoru Iwata’s Pokémon Gold and Silver Work

You may be familiar with Nintendo’s beloved President, Satoru Iwata, who died in 2015. The ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security