Flashback 2 Gets New Story Trailer for November Release

Jacob Chambers October 9, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Flashback 2, which returns Conrad B. Hart 30 years after his Amiga debut, has a new story trailer from Microids.

This long-awaited sequel hits Switch and other consoles on November 16, 2023, and today’s trailer highlights its story. This action platformer rejoins Conrad and his AI-powered weapon A.I.S.H.A.

Conrad must fight General Lazarus’ Morph invasion to find his missing friend Ian. Flashback 2 continues its cinematic platforming action from 1992 with more gunplay and explosions. First game writer and designer Paul Cuisset returns for this sequel.

Publisher Microids lists the game’s features:

Game features:

 A vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe full of immersive environments including New Tokyo, New Washington, and the Jungles of Titan.
 Use A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI.
 A gripping, fluid and intricate platform shooter.
 A 3D environment crafted for even deeper immersion.
 Designed and developed by the creator of the original, Paul Cuisset.

 

