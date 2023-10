Innersloth announced a new map for its hit game Among Us. The update reveals “The Fungle” will release on October 24. From an official description:

“Get ready to explore a deserted island full of mysterious mushrooms, all-new tasks, and deadly Impostors. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, get a peek at what to expect by checking it out!”

Innersloth is giving out “free celebratory Fungle stickers” but they’re sold out. Among Us on the Nintendo Switch is simple, addictive, and $5.00 / £3.89.