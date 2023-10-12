The Full Patch Notes for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 2.0.2 Are Here

After The Teal Mask DLC last month, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet got an update.

This updates the game to 2.0.2. Many bugs are fixed, including Pokémon HOME transfer issues. Nintendo’s support page has the full patch notes:

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: 2.0.2 (Oct. 11, 2023)

Bug Fixes

– Under certain conditions, victories against the NPC Trainers scattered across the game world may not have been recorded. As a result, the rewards players could earn by winning a certain number of battles — such as from Pokémon League representatives in the Paldea region or Ogre Clan members in the land of Kitakami — were not obtainable. This bug has been fixed, so players who experienced this issue can now challenge affected NPC Trainers again to record their victories and subsequently receive any eligible rewards.

– It was not previously possible to transfer certain special Pokémon to Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet via Pokémon HOME if those Pokémon were brought into Pokémon HOME from Pokémon GO, even if a Pokémon of the same species had already been obtained in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet prior to version 1.3.2. This bug has been fixed, and the issue has been resolved.