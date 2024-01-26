The new Tera Raid Battle and Mass Outbreak for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is now available to play

In the event that you continue to take pleasure in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on a regular basis, you should know that there has been an upgrade to the game that includes large breakouts and Tera Raid Battles.

This week marks the beginning of the appearance of Flutter Mane and Iron Jugulis in the Tera Raid Battles that are taking place around the Paldea area. By visiting Serebii.net, you will be able to learn more about the Pokémon that are participating in this new event raid. These are five-star raids, and both Pokémon begin at level 75. They have the ability to drop a wide variety of goods, and they have a wide range of Tera characteristics.

https://x.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1750669887452692856?s=20

Following that comes the widespread epidemic. Stunky, Skrelp, Gulpin, and Clauncher are the Pokémon that will be featured in this event. Their levels will range from 10 to 65, and there will be an enhanced possibility of obtaining an uncommon or rare mark upon their appearance. Participate in the fun while you still have the opportunity to do so, since both of these activities will continue until January 28, 2024.

https://x.com/SerebiiNet/status/1750671518911074323?s=20