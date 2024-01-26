Shadow Of The Ninja Remake Confirmed for Switch Release in Summer 2024

According to ININ Games, Shadow of the Ninja: Reborn will make its debut on the Switch and other platforms in the summer of 2024.

The information was unveiled in a recently released comparison trailer, which you can watch above. Once it finally arrives, players can anticipate the availability of both digital and physical editions of the game. Strictly Limited has even gone the extra mile by offering a Collector’s Edition that includes a variety of additional goodies.

Pre-orders for the standard edition and collector’s edition can be found on the Strictly Limited website. Only 3,500 copies of the standard edition are available worldwide. The collector’s edition is extremely exclusive, with only 2,500 copies available worldwide. It includes a controller stand, a soundtrack, and a range of high-quality collectibles that are considered to be premium.

In addition to these aspects, players can anticipate enhanced visuals, cooperative gameplay, an iconic soundtrack, and a wide range of features, including a variety of powerful weapons and numerous challenging platforming puzzles.