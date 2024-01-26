‘Switch 2’ rumored to launch this year with an 8-inch LCD screen, as per a new analyst rumor

According to a recent report, a new source has revealed some intriguing details about the highly anticipated ‘Switch 2’. It is said that Nintendo’s upcoming device will boast an impressive 8-inch LCD screen and is expected to hit the market in 2024.

Bloomberg recently reported the information, citing Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase. Hayase specializes in conducting research on company supply chains for small and medium displays.

“The new device from the Kyoto-based games maker will be responsible for a doubling in shipments of so-called amusement displays in 2024, Hayase said in Tokyo on Friday.”

Once again, there is no official confirmation, and a Nintendo spokesperson declined to comment on this latest report, so there are no guarantees. However, Bloomberg has deemed this source credible. The latest OLED model boasts a 7-inch screen and a resolution of 1280 x 720.

According to an analyst’s report from earlier this month, there are speculations about the release of a new model called ‘Switch 2’ this year, with an expected price tag of $400. There were reports last year about Sharp supplying its LCD displays for a new console.

