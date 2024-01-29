Granblue Fantasy: Relink receives an impressive launch trailer for fans to enjoy

Releasing on the 1st of February, the launch trailer for Granblue Fantasy: Relink has arrived, and it’s safe to say that the excitement it brings is truly unexpected. With its impressive orchestral score and visually stunning action, this game is sure to heighten your anticipation if you’re already a fan of action RPGs.

For your convenience, the English dub version is available above, while the Japanese dub version can be found below.

It’s absolutely mind-boggling to consider how close Relink is. If you haven’t been following the updates, the game was initially revealed in 2016. For a considerable period, it was a collaboration between Platinum Games, known for their expertise in action titles, and Cygames, the creators of Granblue Fantasy. As the development cycle progressed, Platinum Games was removed from the project, allowing Cygames to make significant strides on its own.

It seems like this one has been highly anticipated. It’s unfortunate that it’s coming out right before Persona 3 Reload (seriously, who thought that was a good idea?). We’re excited to see if the seven-year wait has been worth it.

Are you excited for Granblue Fantasy: Relink? Embark on a journey through the comments section below.