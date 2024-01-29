Tekken 8 has made a smashing debut on the UK sales charts, taking the top spot and leaving its competition in the dust

Based on the UK’s physical games chart, it seems that Tekken 8 is poised to be a success for Bandai Namco. The game has made an impressive debut, securing the top spot in sales. Interestingly, the majority of copies sold were for the PS5 version. GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring reports that the physical launch sales of the game surpass those of Street Fighter 6 by a significant margin. However, it’s important to note that these figures do not include digital sales. However, it is evident that Tekken had a highly successful launch weekend.

Settling for second place, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth still manages to achieve a strong result for Sega’s series. The PS5 version continues to dominate physical retail sales, making up more than 75% of the total.

The pair of recent releases pushes the usual contenders further down the rankings. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 takes the third spot, while EA Sports FC 24 follows closely in fourth. Hogwarts Legacy, unfortunately, drops from its previous first-place ranking to a less impressive seventh. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has dropped to 10th place after initially debuting in fourth.

Presenting the most recent top 10, exclusively based on physical sales.

UK Sales Charts: Week Ending January 27, 2024