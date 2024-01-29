The Live-Service of Suicide Squad Content isn’t meant to consume your entire existence

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will receive ongoing support for multiple seasons following the release of the PS5 game later this week. However, unlike Destiny 2, Rocksteady, the developer, has made it clear that this game will not consume all of your leisure hours. Instead, the title’s philosophy aims to ensure that it doesn’t feel like a long-term commitment.

In a recent Discord AMA transcribed by GamesRadar, game designer Axel Rydby expressed the intention of creating a game that doesn’t demand a significant time commitment or require players to make sacrifices in order to experience all the content. The goal is to ensure that players feel a sense of progress and accomplishment, even if they can’t dedicate hundreds of hours to the game. He then states, “Our goal is to ensure that this game provides ample content and a rewarding experience for players.”

This game represents a departure from the overwhelming nature of certain Games as a Service titles like Destiny 2 and Genshin Impact, which consume so much of your free time that it becomes difficult to play anything else.

Rocksteady has indeed confirmed that all of its post-launch content will remain available for players who join the experience at a later time, completely free of charge. Four seasons have been unveiled thus far, each bringing fresh playable characters, locations, and gear to the game. In March, the first season introduces the Joker as a new addition to the playable roster. These content drops are known as Elseworlds, resembling a multiverse concept where the Joker you’ll assume the role of in Suicide Squad differs from the one featured in the Batman: Arkham games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release for PS5 on February 2, 2024. However, players who opt for the Deluxe Edition will have the opportunity to enjoy three days of early access, starting this Tuesday.