Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero appears to confirm the existence of 164 playable character forms

Hot on the heels of the latest trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Bandai Namco has confirmed that the game will include an impressive 164 playable character forms. We use the term ‘seemingly’ because the specific number hasn’t been explicitly stated. However, based on an official screenshot found on the publisher’s website, there seems to be a character select screen with a total of 164 panels. We took the time to count each one.

The majority of the panels currently appear empty, with only 24 of them showcasing Goku and Vegeta in their multitude of enhanced states. In addition to the well-known fighters such as Krillin, Piccolo, Yamcha, Cell, Trunks, Majin Buu, and Broly, the game features a diverse roster of combatants.

Since its announcement last year, fans have eagerly anticipated Sparking! Zero to deliver an extensive roster. This is because it is a successor to the Budokai Tenkaichi games, which were renowned for their extensive roster of playable characters. The previous installment in the series, Budokai Tenkaichi 3, boasted an impressive roster of 161 character forms, featuring a total of 98 unique characters. This latest release, known as Sparking!, seems to continue the trend of offering a wide variety of playable characters. Zero is poised to surpass the previous record.

Are you satisfied with the abundance of playable character forms? Feel free to share your thoughts on your favorite Goku in the comments section below.