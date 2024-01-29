Home » NEWS » The upcoming Tera Raid for the highly anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is generating a lot of excitement among fans

The Pokémon Company has just revealed that the highly anticipated next 7-Star Tera Raid for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to commence this weekend, running from February 2nd to February 4th. According to Serebii, it will be repeated the following weekend, from February 9th through February 11th.

In this game, players will have the opportunity to test their skills against the formidable Empoleon, a powerful Pokémon with the Ice Tera Type, and the impressive Mightiest Mark. As always, this creature can only be captured once per save file.

Empoleon won’t be the only one making a comeback during the second weekend of the event. Blissey will also be joining the fray, bringing along some exciting Tera Shard rewards. Impressive work.

