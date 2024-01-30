In the next week, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version 3.0.1 update will be made available to players

The highly anticipated update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch is set to arrive tomorrow, February 1st, 2024. Fans of the game can look forward to experiencing new features and improvements that will enhance their gameplay experience.

The official Pokémon account recently took to social media to confirm the release date of Version 3.0.1. This release was originally scheduled for late January, so we can consider this a minor delay. Allow me to present to you the translated notice:

“Notice: The updated data (Ver.3.0.1) for “Pokémon Scarlet/Violet”, which was announced to be distributed after late January, is scheduled to be distributed on February 1st (Thursday). Please wait for a while until delivery.”

As previously announced, this update will address the Dragon Cheer bug, providing a much-needed fix for players. Furthermore, additional information, such as the complete patch notes, will be disclosed upon the release of this update. Continuing the momentum from the recent launch of its second DLC, The Indigo Disk, this latest installment keeps the excitement going.