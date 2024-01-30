The Embracer Group Canceled the Next Deus Ex Game and Fired 97 Employees

Starting the week on a rather disappointing note, we are once again faced with the unfortunate reality of more layoffs in the world of video game development. Despite the lengthy two-year development period, Embracer Group has decided to cancel the upcoming Deus Ex installment, according to Bloomberg.

Due to this development, the company is unfortunately letting go of several employees as part of their ongoing efforts to reduce expenses. In a rather unfortunate turn of events, it has come to light that a staggering number of 97 employees have been laid off across various departments, including development teams, administration, and support services. This news undoubtedly comes as a blow to both the affected individuals and the company as a whole. Here’s the complete statement:

https://x.com/EidosMontreal/status/1752027685293801632?s=20

Eidos, the Montreal-based developer, has shifted its attention towards an “original franchise.”. The Wii U version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut was launched back in 2013.

Last September, Embracer Group made some cuts to Crystal Dynamics, and unfortunately, Free Radical, the developer behind TimeSplitters, closed its doors last December. In addition to Embracer Group, Microsoft recently announced 1,900 layoffs, while Riot Games also made the decision to cut over 500 positions earlier this month.