Celeste, the indie sensation, marks its 6th anniversary with a delightful gift to fans – a free 3D platformer that pays homage to the beloved N64 era

Did you catch the news about Celeste’s 6th anniversary celebration? The official social media account teased a surprise that’s bound to be both modest and impressive. The highly anticipated game has finally been unveiled as Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain.

This computer game offers players the opportunity to experience the enchantment of Celeste Mountain as they join Madeline in a charming 3D platformer. This game was developed within a short timeframe and takes inspiration from the Nintendo 64 era and the early days of 3D platformers.

https://x.com/celeste_game/status/1752124851148746791?s=20

Celeste has undergone previous reimaginings, as IGN noted. The developers took the game and gave it a new life as a semi-sequel for Pico-8, a virtual machine that faithfully recreates the nostalgic 8-bit computer systems.

If you choose to download Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain, players will be treated to additional dialogue that takes place after the original game, providing a follow-up experience. Unfortunately, this game is currently only accessible on the PC, leaving us longing for a Switch version. Nevertheless, it can be obtained for free on itch.io.