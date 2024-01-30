According to reports, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is set to launch on the PS5 before the end of March

For those eagerly anticipating the release of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, the wait might be shorter than expected. According to a recent report by The Loadout, Nacon’s latest earnings report reveals that the game is expected to be released no later than March 31, 2024.

The anticipated release date for the racer is set for before the end of the financial year 2023. If everything goes according to plan, we can expect to experience the thrill of racing through the vibrant streets of Hong Kong in just a few short months.

Nacon and developer KT Racing have been quite reserved in revealing much about the game so far. However, last year, they did provide us with a substantial amount of gameplay footage and an impressive in-engine trailer. Solar Crown has certainly taken its time to make its presence known. Since its initial reveal in 2020, information about the game has been released at a painstakingly slow pace. Now, however, it seems that the game is finally within reach.

