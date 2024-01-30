Glitch Finishes Suicide Squad for Early Access Players

After less than an hour after the Deluxe Edition release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was pulled down due to a glitch that auto-completes the game for certain players. The PS5 game is currently available in New Zealand; however, server maintenance will make it unusable for “several hours.”.

“We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion,” the game’s Twitter account said. “To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers.” Suicide Squad needs a server connection, making it unusable. An offline mode will be added later.

https://x.com/suicidesquadRS/status/1751938662093263232?s=20

Upon launching the Suicide Squad game, players are immediately met with an error screen notifying them that the servers are currently undergoing maintenance. Presumably, those impacted will see their game progress reset, but what about the trophies? Have the achievements automatically been unlocked, with New Zealand players already earning the Platinum Trophy? These questions are of utmost importance!

On Friday, February 2nd, 2024, the official release will take place after the early access period for Deluxe Edition owners rolls out over the following 24 hours. Will the bug be resolved before the game’s release, ensuring a smooth experience for all eager players? We eagerly await your thoughts and opinions in the comments section.