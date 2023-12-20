Pokémon Company Announces Scarlet & Violet Update Fixes

Before its Indigo Disk DLC release, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was updated to 3.0.0 last week. The Pokémon Company has shared some of its fixes for the games’ next update (thanks, Serebii.net) after that patch caused some issues.

Two bugs will be addressed in the 3.0.1 patch in late January 2024. According to @Pokemon_cojp (via @SerebiiNet), the first issue to fix is an input drop-out when leveling up a sub-30 Inkay with a Candy. The second issue is TM233, which requires Shieldon parts despite Scarlet not having them. Doh.

As an apology for the TM only being available in one version of the game, TPC will distribute it as a mystery gift on December 26. This will continue until the January 2024 patch fixes it.

Though not the performance-boosting update ScaVi needs, any fixes are good. See our thoughts on the game’s latest DLC.