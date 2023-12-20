Level-5 Registers ‘Ghost Craft’ in US

Level-5 is slowly but steadily releasing games like Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, and others.

X (formerly Twitter) user @DartsEnthusiast noticed that the company has trademarked ‘Ghost Craft’ in the US. They note that it was filed around the same time in Japan, suggesting a global release.

The project is likely linked to the short teaser shown at the end of the Level-5 Vision showcase earlier this year. Despite the footage referencing the company’s dormant Yokai Watch franchise, ‘Ghost Craft’ is likely a spin-off or spiritual successor.

The teaser mentions another Level-5 Vision showcase in April 2024, so we’ll have to wait to see if Ghost Craft is connected to the footage.