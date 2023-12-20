Home » NEWS » Level-5 Registers ‘Ghost Craft’ in US

Level-5 Registers ‘Ghost Craft’ in US

Jacob Chambers December 20, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Level-5 is slowly but steadily releasing games like Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, and others.

X (formerly Twitter) user @DartsEnthusiast noticed that the company has trademarked ‘Ghost Craft’ in the US. They note that it was filed around the same time in Japan, suggesting a global release.

The project is likely linked to the short teaser shown at the end of the Level-5 Vision showcase earlier this year. Despite the footage referencing the company’s dormant Yokai Watch franchise, ‘Ghost Craft’ is likely a spin-off or spiritual successor.

The teaser mentions another Level-5 Vision showcase in April 2024, so we’ll have to wait to see if Ghost Craft is connected to the footage.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Rated for Switch

Nintendo announced in a direct broadcast this year that Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon would return ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security