Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Rated for Switch

Nintendo announced in a direct broadcast this year that Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon would return to the Switch with HD graphics.

In September, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD was announced for the hybrid system platform in summer 2024. Now, the ESRB has rated the game. It’s rated ‘E’ for ‘everyone’ and has “mild fantasy violence” and “in-game purchases”.

It’s been said that Luigi’s Mansion 2’s Switch version will have an online multiplayer mode. The full rating summary:

“This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of Luigi as he retrieves mysterious artifacts. Players search haunted houses while using a flashlight and vacuum pack to suck up objects and capture ghosts. Some ghosts can punch Luigi, causing him to cry out, blink, and collapse to the ground. Other sequences allow players to shoot seeds at mice and launch cartoony bombs at enemy creatures.”

