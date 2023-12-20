Home » Nintendo Switch » Latest Super Bomberman R 2 Update Adds ‘Luca Bright Bomber’

Latest Super Bomberman R 2 Update Adds ‘Luca Bright Bomber’

Jacob Chambers December 20, 2023 Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Super Bomberman R 2 launched on Switch in September and has received minor updates. The latest version is larger and adds ‘Luca Bright Bomber’ based on Suikoden II’s main antagonist, Luca Blight.

This update (1.3.0) also adds “Room Lobby” to Private Match and makes other changes. Konami’s website has the details:

Super Bomberman R 2 Ver.1.3.0 patch note (19 December 2023)

Content

  • Addition of the new character “Luca Bright Bomber.”.
  • “Room Lobby” function added to Private Match.
  • Adjusted private match so that users can enter a room during a battle.
  • Adjusted the maximum number of “round numbers” for Standard Battle Mode in Private Match/Battle Offline to 99.
  • Added the ability to continue playing with the same settings on the results screen of Private Match/Battle Offline.
  • Added setting to omit waiting time when all players have completed character selection in private match.
  • Adjusted matching logic for graded matches.
  • Adjustment to prevent continuous stun in battles.
  • Adjusted speed in Power Zone from 2 to 3.
  • Adjusted the Bean Bomber’s skill “Jump” to prevent it from crossing the goal shutter.
  • Adjusted the Gimmicks “Exploding Floor” to prevent it from crossing the goal shutter.
  • Fixed other bugs.

*The latest update data is required to play online elements.
Thank you for continuing to support SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Level-5 Registers ‘Ghost Craft’ in US

Level-5 is slowly but steadily releasing games like Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Fantasy Life i: ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security