Latest Super Bomberman R 2 Update Adds ‘Luca Bright Bomber’

Super Bomberman R 2 launched on Switch in September and has received minor updates. The latest version is larger and adds ‘Luca Bright Bomber’ based on Suikoden II’s main antagonist, Luca Blight.

This update (1.3.0) also adds “Room Lobby” to Private Match and makes other changes. Konami’s website has the details:

Super Bomberman R 2 Ver.1.3.0 patch note (19 December 2023)

Content

Addition of the new character “Luca Bright Bomber.”.

“Room Lobby” function added to Private Match.

Adjusted private match so that users can enter a room during a battle.

Adjusted the maximum number of “round numbers” for Standard Battle Mode in Private Match/Battle Offline to 99.

Added the ability to continue playing with the same settings on the results screen of Private Match/Battle Offline.

Added setting to omit waiting time when all players have completed character selection in private match.

Adjusted matching logic for graded matches.

Adjustment to prevent continuous stun in battles.

Adjusted speed in Power Zone from 2 to 3.

Adjusted the Bean Bomber’s skill “Jump” to prevent it from crossing the goal shutter.

Adjusted the Gimmicks “Exploding Floor” to prevent it from crossing the goal shutter.

Fixed other bugs.

*The latest update data is required to play online elements.

