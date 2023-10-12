Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Switch Update, Visual Improvements, More

Mortal Kombat 1 launched successfully on Nintendo Switch, but it wasn’t perfect. Ed Boon, the game’s director, promised “absolutely” an update to fix these issues on the hybrid platform, and one has been released.

The latest Nintendo update includes balance changes, fixes, loading time and performance improvements, and visual enhancements. Below are the patch notes with details:

Mortal Kombat 1 – Switch Update (October 11th, 2023)

General

Season 1 of Invasions

Gameplay balance changes

Leaderboard fixes

Visual improvements and general bug fixes

Performance improvements

Loading time improvements

Stability fixes

Localization fixes

Also, Mortal Kombat 1 may be revealed at New York Comic Con 2023 this week. Boon has ruled out an OmniMan gameplay trailer, but something else may be shown.