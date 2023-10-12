Home » NEWS » Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Switch Update, Visual Improvements, More

Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Switch Update, Visual Improvements, More

Jacob Chambers October 12, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Mortal Kombat 1 launched successfully on Nintendo Switch, but it wasn’t perfect. Ed Boon, the game’s director, promised “absolutely” an update to fix these issues on the hybrid platform, and one has been released.

The latest Nintendo update includes balance changes, fixes, loading time and performance improvements, and visual enhancements. Below are the patch notes with details:

Mortal Kombat 1 – Switch Update (October 11th, 2023)

General

  • Season 1 of Invasions
  • Gameplay balance changes
  • Leaderboard fixes
  • Visual improvements and general bug fixes
  • Performance improvements
  • Loading time improvements
  • Stability fixes
  • Localization fixes

Also, Mortal Kombat 1 may be revealed at New York Comic Con 2023 this week. Boon has ruled out an OmniMan gameplay trailer, but something else may be shown.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Hideki Kamiya Launches YouTube Channel, Reveals Plans

Hideki Kamiya left PlatinumGames and started his own YouTube channel, ‘Hideki Kamiya Channel’ The debut ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security