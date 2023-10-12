Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gets Free Update, DLC, More

Update: After an anniversary teaser, Bandai Namco announced a “big free update” and new roadmap for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Today’s big free update adds an event, battle mode, and content. This will be followed by 2024 DLC with a new scenario, more characters, and more. Later, “more” content will follow.

Original article: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 turns seven this month, and Bandai Namco may have something special planned.

A new “surprise” key art was posted on the Dragon Ball website. A little about it:

“Goku and the avatar are both charging up a Kamehameha, and behind them we can see Trunks with a focused expression on his face and the Supreme Kai of Time!”

The page then teases a later reveal: