New Minecraft Star Wars DLC Brings The Clone Wars Next Month

The blocky world of Minecraft received several exciting announcements at Minecraft Live. Updates, live performances, and the game’s next mob were revealed, but the most exciting addition was a new DLC package from a galaxy far, far away.

The Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC will add Clone Wars action to Minecraft on November 7. This game has you training to become a Jedi Knight, battling monsters and Sith Lords with Master Yoda, Mace Windu, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

You can also use your own custom lightsaber and travel with a droid companion in the DLC, but not in real life. The following trailer from @MinecraftMarket gives a taste of what this DLC will have to offer, and Mojang’s summary follows:

During the show, Vu Bui got a visit from none other than R2D2! Apparently, a spot in the Jedi ranks has opened up, and it has my name on it! Fine, maybe it has yours on it too, but who can truly master the Force we will see on November 7 when the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC lands on Minecraft Marketplace! This DLC is set during the Clone Wars and you will train with Grand Master Yoda, Mace Windu, and the other Jedi as a young Padawan. Rise to the rank of Jedi Knight and set out on missions to biomes far, far away. Rumor has it you will battle galactic monsters, explore unchartered planets, and maybe even meet the dark side…! The exact details are for Jedi Knights only, so you will find out more once you learn how to swing your lightsaber. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, everyone gets their own customizable lightsaber and droid! No doubt I will spend many moons creating my little droid buddy and trying on new Jedi robes too! All that and plenty more fun can be found in the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC on November 7. See you in hyperspace, young Padawan!

This isn’t the first time Star Wars has entered Minecraft (we still remember those eerily detailed skin packs from a few years ago), but it’ll be nice to continue 2023’s Clone Wars renaissance.