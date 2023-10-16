Super Mario Bros. Wonder Leaked Online Before Release Next Week

Another anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive leaked online. Super Mario Bros. Wonder hits next week on October 20.

After Friday’s confirmation of the new Mario’s voice, multiple reports suggest Mario Wonder’s ROM file is being distributed online. Twitch is streaming this new game, but some users say they got physical copies early.

If you don’t want story and gameplay spoilers, avoid certain internet sites until the release date.

Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 in 2023 and other first-party releases have experienced similar issues.

Fans who stream or upload footage of unreleased Switch games risk permanent account bans on some platforms without permission. Nintendo won’t like it either.