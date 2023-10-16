Home » NEWS » DLC Release Schedule for Mortal Kombat 1’s ‘Kombat Pack’

DLC Release Schedule for Mortal Kombat 1’s ‘Kombat Pack’

Jacob Chambers October 16, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

After a “first look” at Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, new Kombat Pack details have emerged.

A new PR lists Quan Chi and Peacemaker for Winter 2023/2024, Ermac and Homelander for Spring 2024, and Takeda Takahashi for Summer 2024. Omni-Man is scheduled for “early access” next month. Spring 2024 was the original release date for the entire pack.

Besides Tremor next month, the Kameo Fighters will bring Ferra, Khameleon, and Mavado. Johnny Cage, another Kameo Fighter, is updated. He may be replaced by Janet Cage, a parallel timeline fighter in Mortal Kombat 1’s final chapter.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Full Patch Notes for Splatoon 3 5.1.0 Coming Soon

Nintendo will update Splatoon 3 to 5.1.0 this week. It will add Splatoween Splatfest data ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security