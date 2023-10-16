DLC Release Schedule for Mortal Kombat 1’s ‘Kombat Pack’

After a “first look” at Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, new Kombat Pack details have emerged.

A new PR lists Quan Chi and Peacemaker for Winter 2023/2024, Ermac and Homelander for Spring 2024, and Takeda Takahashi for Summer 2024. Omni-Man is scheduled for “early access” next month. Spring 2024 was the original release date for the entire pack.

Besides Tremor next month, the Kameo Fighters will bring Ferra, Khameleon, and Mavado. Johnny Cage, another Kameo Fighter, is updated. He may be replaced by Janet Cage, a parallel timeline fighter in Mortal Kombat 1’s final chapter.