North American GameStop Distribution for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be distributed at GameStop for Halloween.

Trainers can get a free Eletric-Tera Type Mimikyu code card at GameStop in the US and Canada from October 13-19, 2023. With a Cherish Ball, Classic Ribbon, and Life Orb, it will increase the damage of all its moves at the cost of its HP.

This special Mimikyu’s “Thunderbolt” move comes with a “same-type attack bonus” when Terastallized into an Electric-type Pokémon. If you receive one of these codes (via the Pokémon website), you can redeem this Pokémon: