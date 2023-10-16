North American GameStop Distribution for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be distributed at GameStop for Halloween.
Trainers can get a free Eletric-Tera Type Mimikyu code card at GameStop in the US and Canada from October 13-19, 2023. With a Cherish Ball, Classic Ribbon, and Life Orb, it will increase the damage of all its moves at the cost of its HP.
This special Mimikyu’s “Thunderbolt” move comes with a “same-type attack bonus” when Terastallized into an Electric-type Pokémon. If you receive one of these codes (via the Pokémon website), you can redeem this Pokémon:
- Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game.
- Select Poké Portal on the X menu.
- Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet.
- Enter your code.
- Watch as the gift arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or your Pokémon Boxes.)
- Be sure to save your game.