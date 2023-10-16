Home » NEWS » North American GameStop Distribution for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

North American GameStop Distribution for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Jacob Chambers October 16, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be distributed at GameStop for Halloween.

Trainers can get a free Eletric-Tera Type Mimikyu code card at GameStop in the US and Canada from October 13-19, 2023. With a Cherish Ball, Classic Ribbon, and Life Orb, it will increase the damage of all its moves at the cost of its HP.

This special Mimikyu’s “Thunderbolt” move comes with a “same-type attack bonus” when Terastallized into an Electric-type Pokémon. If you receive one of these codes (via the Pokémon website), you can redeem this Pokémon:

  1. Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game.
  2. Select Poké Portal on the X menu.
  3. Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet.
  4. Enter your code.
  5. Watch as the gift arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or your Pokémon Boxes.)
  6. Be sure to save your game.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Full Patch Notes for Splatoon 3 5.1.0 Coming Soon

Nintendo will update Splatoon 3 to 5.1.0 this week. It will add Splatoween Splatfest data ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security