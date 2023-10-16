New Mob Vote in Minecraft Live: Armadillo Wins

Update: The Armadillo is Minecraft’s newest mob after community votes. A little more information:

The armadillo lives in the savannah biome. If you startle the armadillo, it will curl up into a blocky ball! The armadillo also drops a scute that you can use to craft a new type of armor, wolf armor! Which will give your pet wolf some extra protection. While the mob vote has closed, the event server* is open for the next 24 hours! This means you have another day to play mob-tastic mini-games, meet the hosts of Minecraft Live, indulge in a spot of parkour, and finish that scavenger hunt!

Original article: A new mob will be announced at ‘Minecraft Live’ on October 15. Three mobs will be added to the game, but only one. Mobs compete for community votes to win. A crab, armadillo, and penguin mob will appear this year. A look and a bit about each:

Crab

“The crab has one gigantic claw, which it likes to wave around as it scuttles through its home in the mangrove swamp. This giant claw is very special because if a player manages to find one, they can use it to place blocks further away! Sounds pretty cl-awesome to me. Just like its real-world counterparts, the crab is important to the mangrove swamp eco-system, which is why you can find it hiding between the vines of this mud-tastic biome.”

Armadillo

“The armadillo calls the vast desert of the savannah biome its home, plodding serenely between the long grass – unless you surprise it! Just like a few of its real-world counterparts, the armadillo can roll into a blocky ball if startled – which looks just as cute as it sounds. The armadillo also drops a special scute, which you can use to craft something new: Wolf armor! Like horse armor, wolf armor will give your four-legged friend some extra defense. Perfect if you and your favorite pet tend to get surprised by skeletons after nightfall!”

Penguin

“You’ll find the penguin in the stony shores biome, waddling around the beach, or swimming in the nearby ocean. Just like its real-world counterpart, the penguin is a social mob, and it’s amphibious! That means it’s happy both on land and in the water, though it can be a little clumsy when walking. The penguin is a speedy swimmer though, and it has a very special skill – it can help your boat travel faster!”

At Minecraft Live, the winner will be announced after the mob vote opens on October 13 and runs until October 15. Visit Minecraft.net or launch the game to vote. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition users can vote in-game this year.