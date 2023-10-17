Gothic’s First Switch Update Improves Quality-of-Life

Gothic Classic, a fantasy ARPG for Nintendo Switch, released last month.
THQ Nordic and Piranha Bytes released the first patch for this version of the game, which includes fixes and improvements. The rundown:
October 16, 2023: Gothic Classic Switch Patch 1.
Fixes:
- Fix for Black Goblins not moving
- Ladders fixed
- Fix for bugs with NPCs floating and walking in the air
- Script: Cor Calom is casting sleep too fast when lockpicking his chest
- Script: Fix for Snipes attacking Nameless hero when opening Aarons chest
- If the Nameless One is defeated he loses his weapon. It falls out of NPCs and NPCs can pick it up.
- Fix for looting stacked items
- The Chromanin quest can now be completed.
- When restarting a save, quick access items retain their correct quantity.
- Fixes for bow fighting
- Characters no longer get stuck running on tables.
- UI: Item scale and FOV fixed (rings are now correctly displayed in the inventory)
- No map image in map menu fixed
- Fixed trading rounding error when transferring multiple items
- Fixed all cases of incorrect behaviour when trading
- Fixed for NPC freezing in ranged weapon mode when loading a savegame
- Fix for using of the lute and horn out of the inventory
- Fixed a bug when sprinting
- Fixed display of bleeding.
- Fixed an exploit with multiplying fire damage.
- Spell title drawing fixed.
- Magic circle drawing fixed.
- Fist drawing fixed
- Script: Fix for Lester not having the correct dialogues at the mountain fort
- Script: Fix for Diegos dialogue bugging out when killing enemies prematurely on his focus quest
- Script: Fixed a quest blocker with Thorus
Improvements:
- Spell title is displayed at the top of the Magic circle UI
- FOV improved for widescreen resolutions
- Disabling Sneak mode is now also called via B
- Added correct scaling of dialog windows in handheld and screen mode.
- Localization corrections have been made.
- Corrections have been made to display rain.
- Camera mode legend added.
- Added new map design and focus.
- Throw item action implemented in Inventory.
- UI of dialog boxes has been corrected.