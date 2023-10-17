Pete Hines retires after 24 years in Bethesda

Bethesda’s publishing head Pete Hines is leaving the company after a long career.

Hines is retiring after 24 years as leader and starting a “exciting new chapter” to pursue other passions. He didn’t “came easily or quickly” decide, but after Starfield’s “incredible launch” he felt the time was right.

He also thanked Bethesda’s fans, community, and “amazing” teams and studios, calling it his “greatest experience” in this message.

Many industry figures, including Xbox’s Phil Spencer, thanked Pete for being at the “heart of Bethesda” and its studios on social media. After joining Bethesda’s marketing division in the late 1990s, Hines worked on Skyrim and Fallout.