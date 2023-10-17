Home » NEWS » Pete Hines retires after 24 years in Bethesda

Pete Hines retires after 24 years in Bethesda

Jacob Chambers October 17, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Bethesda’s publishing head Pete Hines is leaving the company after a long career.

Hines is retiring after 24 years as leader and starting a “exciting new chapter” to pursue other passions. He didn’t “came easily or quickly” decide, but after Starfield’s “incredible launch” he felt the time was right.

He also thanked Bethesda’s fans, community, and “amazing” teams and studios, calling it his “greatest experience” in this message.

Many industry figures, including Xbox’s Phil Spencer, thanked Pete for being at the “heart of Bethesda” and its studios on social media. After joining Bethesda’s marketing division in the late 1990s, Hines worked on Skyrim and Fallout.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Full Patch Notes for Splatoon 3 5.1.0 Coming Soon

Nintendo will update Splatoon 3 to 5.1.0 this week. It will add Splatoween Splatfest data ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security