The popular agricultural and lifestyle sim’s 1.6 upgrade is being worked on by ‘ConcernedApe’.

Throughout this, he’s been teasing mystery new game content. His recent social media post shows a blue man wearing sunglasses and “wild horseradish juice”.

ConcernedApe teased Stardew Valley 1.6 in September. New festivals, late-game material, end-game tasks, conversations, secrets, and more await players.