Home » NEWS » Latest Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Features Roguelike Story Campaign

Latest Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Features Roguelike Story Campaign

Jacob Chambers October 31, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

The PS5 and PS4 launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a week away, which surprised us. Platform Fighter, similar to Super Smash Bros., is looking like a good follow-up to the surprise hit first game. GameMill Entertainment released a new trailer today highlighting the game’s roguelike single-player mode.

The sequel will include a roguelike story campaign and local and online multiplayer, which is popular. Your hero must stop Vlad Plasmius from destroying the Nickelodeonverse. Unlock power-ups and more with random missions on different paths to the end. The addition sounds cool and should make the game more replayable.

A boss rush mode, arcade mode, and several minigames are solo modes.

On November 7, All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with 25 playable characters and four more in the first season pass.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Still on Track for 2026 Release of Sega’s First Super Game

Sega was developing a “Super Game,” and Sega still wants it out by the “fiscal ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security