Latest Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Features Roguelike Story Campaign

The PS5 and PS4 launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a week away, which surprised us. Platform Fighter, similar to Super Smash Bros., is looking like a good follow-up to the surprise hit first game. GameMill Entertainment released a new trailer today highlighting the game’s roguelike single-player mode.

The sequel will include a roguelike story campaign and local and online multiplayer, which is popular. Your hero must stop Vlad Plasmius from destroying the Nickelodeonverse. Unlock power-ups and more with random missions on different paths to the end. The addition sounds cool and should make the game more replayable.

A boss rush mode, arcade mode, and several minigames are solo modes.

On November 7, All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with 25 playable characters and four more in the first season pass.