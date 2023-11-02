Apple Arcade Exclusive: Sonic’s New 3D Action-Platformer

Sega announced Sonic Dream Team, an Apple Arcade-exclusive 3D action platformer for the Blue Blur.

Sonic and friends must race across 12 levels and four planets to thwart Dr. Eggman’s weird nightmares in this new game, released on December 5, 2023. Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Rouge the Bat, and Cream the Rabbit will return as selectable characters.

According to Sonic Stadium, Sega titles like Sonic Racing and Chu Chu Rocket! Universe (since discontinued) have been exclusive to Apple Arcade. This arrangement may merely restrict a release on “other mobile platforms,” according to online rumors.