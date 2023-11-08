Splatoon 3’s Next Splatfest Begins This Month With Regional Themes

After Halloween, Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest has been announced for November 18–19, with a three-team battle in the Splatlands.

Regional themes will change the format of this next one. Yes, your region’s Splatfest question and optional teams will vary, so check now.

This time in Europe, “What’s your go-to greeting?” includes Team Handshake, Fist Bump, and Hug.

Japanese splatters will fight over “What do you call this?” instead of a theme. (Twitter’s built-in translate tool says so). Kaiten-yaki, Oban-yaki, and Imagawa-yaki compete in this sweet treat contest (translated).

North America and Australia’s theme may be similar to Europe/Japan’s or something new. No worries—we’ll keep an eye out and update this article when we know.