Nintendo Says Mario Movie Had “Positive Impact” on Game Sales

Nintendo’s Mario Movie, released earlier this year, has greatly boosted Super Mario game sales and downloads.

Nintendo saw immediate year-on-year sales increases for its evergreen Switch titles after 169.84 million viewers and $1,361,250,000 billion in global box-office revenue.

Nintendo’s Mario mobile game app downloads and merchandise sales increased year-over-year:

“Sell-through of evergreen titles related to Super Mario from April through September increased appreciably year-on-year. Mobile app downloads and merchandise sales also increased.”

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has also started well, and Nintendo thinks the Mario Movie may have encouraged sales. It expects the movie to boost sales of future Mario games.