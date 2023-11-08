Super Mario Bros. Wonder Is The “Fastest-Selling” Mario Game Ever

Nintendo’s latest 2D platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, debuted on Switch last month and is a hit.

The “biggest release” and “fastest-selling” Super Mario title sold 4.3 million units worldwide in two weeks, according to Nintendo’s latest financial results.

“Super Mario related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time. We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well.”

The footnote states that this data is limited to “Wii and Nintendo DS onwards” titles since software sell-through data collection began.

Nintendo says “global excitement” from the Super Mario Movie contributed to Wonder’s “large sales volume”.

A subsequent slide mentions more “Super Mario related titles” coming to Switch, including Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.