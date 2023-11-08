The Ubisoft publisher cuts 124 jobs

Ubisoft’s Montreal studio (Assassin’s Creed) was the hardest hit, cutting 98 jobs. Ubisoft is cutting 124 jobs as part of a global reorganization.

Some affected positions include administration, IT, and Ubisoft’s IT and SFX teams. It’s doing this to improve operations and company efficiency. Notably, this restructure won’t affect production teams.

“These are not decisions taken lightly and we are providing comprehensive support for our colleagues who will be leaving Ubisoft during this transition. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company. This restructuring does not affect our production teams.”

In addition to Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft Montreal, one of the world’s largest studios, has worked on Far Cry. Unfortunate layoffs, project delays, and cancellations have plagued Ubisoft this year.